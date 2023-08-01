News & Insights

Peru's monthly inflation increases in July

August 01, 2023 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Peru's inflation based on the metropolitan region of the capital Lima increased 0.39% in July from June despite the weather phenomenon El Nino affecting the country, government data showed on Tuesday.

Inflation grew in line with the expectations of Peru's central bank, which predicted the country's inflation rate would be higher in July versus June.

Adrian Armas, the head of the bank's economic studies unit, said during a presentation: "the Reserve Bank of Peru expects seasonal factors to generate an increase in the inflation rate in July".

He added that inflation was still likely to continue at a slow pace despite a "more intense" El Nino weather phenomenon taking place than forecast.

In June, the Andean country saw a dip of 0.15% in consumer prices, driven by more moderate energy and transportation prices.

Peru's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged in July at 7.75% for the sixth consecutive time as the monetary authority in the Andean nation continues to battle inflation.

