Peru's Minsur to invest at least $2.25 bln as it expands copper operations

Adds details, context
LIMA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Peruvian miner Minsur MINSURI1.LM has announced an investment of at least $2.25 billion as it expands its copper operations, the country's mining ministry said on Thursday.
The announcement followed a meeting between Minsur CEO Juan Luis Kruger and Peru's Energy and Mines Minister Oscar Vera.
Minsur is set to invest $1.8 billion in the Justa mine, which is owned by the firm and the Chilean mining company Copec
The mine produced 126,036 fine metric tons of copper last year and was the world's seventh-most productive copper mine, according to official data.
Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer behind Chile.
Minsur also plans to invest some $450 million in the modernization of its polymetallic producer Minera Raura.
Minsur did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Paul Simao)
