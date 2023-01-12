Peru's Minsur shuts tin mine as raucous protests hit mining region

LIMA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Peruvian mine Minsur temporarily suspended operations at its San Rafael tin mine on Thursday, the company said in a statement, adding it took the decision in solidarity with the victims of recent protests that have rocked the Andean nation.

San Rafael, one of the largest tin mines in the world, is located in the southern region of Puno, where some of the most deadly anti-government protests have broken out.

"We've been reducing our operations, and our largest production line, the mine, has been temporarily suspended," according to the statement.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

