Peru's Las Bambas mine set to halt production as blockades remain, source says

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO AQUINO

February 01, 2023 — 09:57 am EST

By Alexander Villegas

LIMA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The huge Chinese-owned Las Bambas copper mine in Peru is set to halt production on Wednesday as road blockades preventing the arrival of key inputs to the site have not yet been lifted, a source close to the mine told Reuters.

China's MMG Ltd 1208.HK said on Monday that the mine, which at normal times provides some 2% of global copper supply, would halt production of the red metal by Feb. 1 unless protests eased, potentially impacting already tight global supply.

"Blockades continue. There are no inputs. According to the statement, under these conditions (production) stops today," the source said. Las Bambas is Peru's third largest copper mine.

The Andean nation, the world's second-largest copper producer, has been hit by social unrest since the Dec. 7 ouster of leftist President Pedro Castillo, with key mines hit by road blockades and some attacks by protesters.

The unrest has put at risk some 30% of Peru's copper supply, brokerage Jefferies said in a report this week, adding this could bolster already high global prices of the metal.

Around the country 48 people have been killed in clashes with police and military. Protesters have blocked dozens of highways with trees, boulders and tires, taken over regional airports and burned buildings.

The demonstrators, many in Peru's copper-rich southern Andes, are demanding fast new elections, an overhaul to the Constitution, the resignation of new President Dina Boluarte and a clear-out of a much reviled Congress.

Lawmakers are currently debating legislation to bring forward elections to this year, though this process has been stalled by infighting between political groups.

