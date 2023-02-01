Peru's Las Bambas mine set to halt production as blockades remain, source says

LIMA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The huge Chinese-owned Las Bambas copper mine in Peru is set to halt production on Wednesday as road blockades preventing the arrival of key inputs to the site have not yet been lifted, a source close to the mine told Reuters.

China's MMG Ltd 1208.HK said on Monday that the mine, which at normal times provides some 2% of global copper supply, would halt production of the red metal by Feb. 1 unless protests eased, potentially impacting already tight global supply.

The Andean nation, the world's second-largest copper producer, has been hit by social unrest since early December, with key mines hit by road blockades and attacks by protesters.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

