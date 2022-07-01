Peru's June inflation hits 1.19%, statistics agency says

Adds details

LIMA, July 1 (Reuters) - Peru's inflation came in at 1.19% in June, the government said on Friday, up from the previous two months amid soaring food and fuel prices exacerbated by the global impact of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Consumer prices in the Lima metropolitan region, seen as the national benchmark, came ahead of the 0.52% increase seen in the same month of 2021, statistics agency INEI said.

Consumer prices in the Andean country rose by 4.44% in the first half of 2022, it added.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

