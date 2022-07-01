Peru's June inflation hits 1.19%, statistics agency says

LIMA, July 1 (Reuters) - Peru's inflation came in at 1.19% in June, the government said on Friday, adding that consumer prices in the Andean country rose by 4.44% in the first half of 2022.

