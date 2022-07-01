US Markets

Peru's June inflation hits 1.19%, statistics agency says

Contributor
Marco Aquino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

Peru's inflation came in at 1.19% in June, the government said on Friday, adding that consumer prices in the Andean country rose by 4.44% in the first half of 2022.

LIMA, July 1 (Reuters) - Peru's inflation came in at 1.19% in June, the government said on Friday, adding that consumer prices in the Andean country rose by 4.44% in the first half of 2022.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular