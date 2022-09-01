US Markets

Peru's inflation up 0.67% in August

Marco Aquino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

Peru's consumer prices rose 0.67% in August, the government said on Thursday, slowing down from the previous two months as the Andean country faces soaring fuel and food prices.

LIMA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Peru's consumer prices rose 0.67% in August, the government said on Thursday, slowing down from the previous two months as the Andean country faces soaring fuel and food prices.

Inflation in the first eight months of the year in Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, reached 6.13%, statistics agency INEI added.

