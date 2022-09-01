Peru's inflation up 0.67% in August

Adds details

LIMA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Peru's consumer prices rose 0.67% in August, the government said on Thursday, slowing down from the previous two months as the Andean country faces soaring fuel and food prices.

Inflation in the first eight months of the year in Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, reached 6.13%, statistics agency INEI added.

