Peru's inflation up 0.52% in September, slows growth pace

LIMA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Peru's consumer prices rose 0.52% in September, the government said on Saturday, a slower pace than in the previous three months, as transport prices decreased.

The rise in prices follows monthly inflation of 0.67%, 0.94% and 1.19% in August, July and June respectively.

The 0.52% jump in September was driven by price pressures observed mainly in food items and non alcoholic beverages, statistics agency INEI said.

Inflation from January to September hit 6.68%.

The Andean nation's central bank increased the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6.75% from 6.5% in September and said it will continue to closely monitor the evolution of macroeconomic variables to take the necessary actions and ensure the return of inflation to the target range.

Peru's central bank also lowered its economic growth estimates for 2022 and 2023 last month, amid worsening expectations despite a package of government stimulus measures aimed at boosting local production.

Peru is the world's second largest copper producer and its mining exports total around 60% of the South American country's overall exports.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; editing by Diane Craft)

