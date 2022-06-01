Peru's inflation slows down to 0.38% in May

June 1 (Reuters) - Peru's inflation came in at 0.38% in May, the government said on Wednesday, a slowdown compared to the previous two months at a time when the cost of living has soared due to the spike in fuel and food prices.

In the same period of 2021, the Andean country had reported monthly inflation of 0.27%.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino)

