Peru's inflation slows down to 0.38% in May
June 1 (Reuters) - Peru's inflation came in at 0.38% in May, the government said on Wednesday, a slowdown compared to the previous two months at a time when the cost of living has soared due to the spike in fuel and food prices.
In the same period of 2021, the Andean country had reported monthly inflation of 0.27%.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino)
((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- Biden, Fed Chair Powell to meet as inflation continues to weigh on consumers
- Global LNG markets brace for unknowns ahead of winter