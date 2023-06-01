News & Insights

US Markets

Peru's inflation rate dips slightly in May but still above forecast

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

June 01, 2023 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo and Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

Adds details on inflation data, reason for slowdown in paragraph 5, background on interest rates in paragraph 6-7

LIMA, June 1 (Reuters) - Peru's inflation rate based on the metropolitan region of the capital Lima fell to 0.32% in May, government data showed on Thursday, but the rate of creeping consumer prices still came in above the 0.25% estimated by a Reuters poll.

The slight uptick for inflation in May slowed from 0.56% in April, while inflation in the last 12 months reached 7.89%.

Peru's central bank, as well as many economic analysts, use the metro Lima inflation rate as an accurate reference for prices nationwide.

Peru, a major global copper producer, posted an inflation rate of 8.46% in 2022, the highest annual figure in more than a quarter of a century, according to official data.

The slowdown in the rise in consumer prices has been driven by more moderate energy and transportation prices, the data showed.

Peru's central bank expects annual inflation to return to its 1%-3% target range by the end of the year.

Last month, the South American country's central bank decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.75% for the fourth consecutive month.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Jason Neely and David Alire Garcia)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.