US Markets

Peru's inflation hits 1.25% in March as 12-month figure falls -gov't

April 01, 2023 — 09:53 am EDT

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

Fills story

LIMA, April 1 (Reuters) - Peruvian consumer price inflation based on the metropolitan region of the capital Lima accelerated 1.25% in March, according to data published Saturday by national statistics agency INEI, higher than a median forecast of 1.00% from a Reuters poll of five economists.

In comparison, Peru's consumer prices rose 0.29% in February.

Peru's consumer prices rose more than expected in March amid political unrest, though the 12-month rate slowed to 8.40% - down from 8.65% through the end of February - as the Andean nation battles the highest inflation levels in a quarter of a century.

Inflation from the Lima metropolitan area is seen as the national benchmark. Inflation from across the country accelerated 1.19% in March, according to INEI.

Inflation in the Lima metropolitan region was most strongly affected by education, where it grew 4.79%, and food and non-alcoholic beverages, where it increased by 2.79%, the agency said.

Transport costs fell by 0.12% in March, INEI added.

Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, has seen months of political turmoil since December, with anti-government protests blocking roads and clashes with security forces leading to the deaths of dozens of people.

Just over a week ago, central bank president Julio Velarde said he expects annual inflation to ease to a rate of 3.0% by December, within the bank's target range.

The central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 7.75% during a meeting near the start of March but warned the decision to hold the cost of money stable did not mean hikes to the rate had ended.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Additional reporting and writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Paul Simao and Jonathan Oatis)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.