Updates with additional detail

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy shrank 0.74% in December, the government's INEI statistics agency said on Thursday, missing analysts' growth forecasts and sinking hopes that the country was on the way out of a technical recession after seeing growth the month before.

In November, Peru's economy grew 0.29%, its first expansion after six months in the red.

The mining nation is struggling to emerge from an economic recession after registering three quarters in the red due to the adverse impacts of the El Nino climate phenomenon, sagging private investment and social conflicts in late 2022 and early 2023.

Through 2023, Peru's economy shrank 0.55%, INEI said.

The swap "might actually be an opportunity for the Boluarte administration to leave behind the improvised and irresponsible management of public finances observed during (Contreras') tenure," analysts at BancTrust & Co. wrote on Thursday.

Peru's key fishing sector contracted 51% in the month versus a year ago, while the mining and hydrocarbons industry grew 3.55%. Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.