Peru's GDP grows 3.69% in April compared to year earlier

June 14 (Reuters) - Peru's economy expanded 3.69% in April, compared with a year earlier, the country's statistics agency INEI said on Wednesday.

The growth in GDP for April was slightly less than the 3.79% growth registered for the month of March.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle)

