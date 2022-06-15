US Markets

Peru's GDP grows 3.69% in April compared to year earlier

Brendan O'Boyle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Peru's economy expanded 3.69% in April, compared with a year earlier, the country's statistics agency INEI said on Wednesday.

The growth in GDP for April was slightly less than the 3.79% growth registered for the month of March.

