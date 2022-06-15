Peru's GDP grows 3.69% in April compared to a year earlier

US Markets

June 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy expanded 3.69% in April compared with a year earlier, a slower pace than in March due in part to a contraction in the key mining sector, the country's statistics agency INEI said on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product grew 3.79% in March.

Growth in April was hampered by closures and protests at two major mines, with the mining and hydrocarbons sector contracting 0.77% in April.

The INEI statistics agency said the sector's third consecutive contraction was due to lower production of copper, gold, zinc, silver and lead.

Peru is the world's second-largest copper producer.

A decline in the fishing and financial services sectors also weighed on growth.

The statistics agency said that with April's results, Peru's economy has grown 3.80% in the first four months of the year.

The Andean country's economy grew 13.31% in 2021, the largest expansion on record following an 11.03% contraction in 2020 amid the fallout of the pandemic.

