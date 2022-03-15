Peru's GDP grows 2.86% in January, beats forecasts

Adds details, context

LIMA, March 15 (Reuters) - Peru's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.86% in January compared with the same month last year, government's INEI statistics agency said on Tuesday, beating forecasts as nearly all segments tracked boosted the world's No. 2 copper producer.

The figure came in above an average 1.8% rise expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The mining and hydrocarbons sector, key to Peru's GDP, jumped 4.53% year on year due to higher copper, tin and gold output, INEI said, while manufacturing, fishing and construction were some of the sectors down in the month.

In January 2021, Peru's GDP had dropped 0.8% from a year earlier as the Andean country suffered from pandemic-related restrictions.

Adrian Armas, Peru's central bank manager of economic studies, said last week the country's economy was expected to grow in January at a rate similar to that of December, when it rose 1.72%, and further recover in February.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.