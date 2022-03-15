US Markets

Peru's GDP grows 2.86% in January, beats forecasts

Marco Aquino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

LIMA, March 15 (Reuters) - Peru's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.86% in January compared with the same month last year, government's INEI statistics agency said on Tuesday, beating forecasts as nearly all segments tracked boosted the world's No. 2 copper producer.

The figure came in above an average 1.8% rise expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The mining and hydrocarbons sector, key to Peru's GDP, jumped 4.53% year on year due to higher copper, tin and gold output, INEI said, while manufacturing, fishing and construction were some of the sectors down in the month.

In January 2021, Peru's GDP had dropped 0.8% from a year earlier as the Andean country suffered from pandemic-related restrictions.

Adrian Armas, Peru's central bank manager of economic studies, said last week the country's economy was expected to grow in January at a rate similar to that of December, when it rose 1.72%, and further recover in February.

