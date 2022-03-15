US Markets

Peru's GDP grows 2.86% in January, beats forecasts

Marco Aquino Reuters
Peru's gross domestic product expanded 2.86% in January compared with the same month last year, government's INEI statistics agency said on Tuesday, beating an average 1.8% rise expected by economists polled by Reuters.

