Peru's GDP grows 2.86% in January, beats forecasts

LIMA, March 15 (Reuters) - Peru's gross domestic product expanded 2.86% in January compared with the same month last year, government's INEI statistics agency said on Tuesday, beating an average 1.8% rise expected by economists polled by Reuters.

