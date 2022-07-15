Peru's GDP grows 2.28% in May compared to year earlier

LIMA, July 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy expanded 2.28% in May compared with a year earlier, the government said on Friday, a lower rate compared to the last three months slowed by a drop in key mining production.

In the same report, the country's statistics agency INEI posted that Peru, the world's second largest copper producer, grew 3.48% year-on-year in the first five months of the year, while in the last 12 months to May domestic production increased by 6.87%.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)

