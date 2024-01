LIMA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Peru's GDP grew 0.29% in November versus a year earlier, the government said on Monday, as the country attempts to battle a recession.

An LSEG poll had forecast a 0.00% change from the year prior.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.