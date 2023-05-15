Peru's GDP grows 0.22% in March, reversing two months of declines

Adds detail from statement, background on economy

LIMA, May 15 (Reuters) - Peru's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 0.22% in March compared with the same month last year, the government's INEI statistics agency said on Monday.

The growth follows two consecutive months of contraction this year as the economy of the world's No. 2 copper producing nation was hurt by nationwide anti-government protests, after 22 months of growth.

The March growth was helped by the country's mining and hydrocarbon industry, which expanded 9.28% from a year earlier as the country's mines resumed operations and increased their output after stoppages caused by blockades.

For the quarter, however, GDP contracted 0.43%. Peru's central bank had earlier predicted that the figure may be "close to zero" or negative over this period.

The central bank forecasts economic growth of 2.6% for this year, rising to 3.0% in 2024.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Sarah Morland; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Sarah.Morland@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.