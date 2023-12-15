Peru's GDP falls 0.82% in October, worse than forecast

Adds context throughout, adds breakdown for each sector
LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Peru's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.82% in October versus a year earlier, the government's INEI statistics agency said on Friday,landing below analysts' expectations and marking another consecutive month of economic contraction.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.60% fall.
Peru's agricultural sector was down 7.62% in October.
The country's fishing sector, however, was up 52% while the key mining and hydrocarbons industry, was up 3%. Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino, Writing by Isabel Woodford)
