News & Insights

US Markets

Peru's GDP falls 0.82% in October, worse than forecast

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

December 15, 2023 — 10:37 am EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

Adds context throughout, adds breakdown for each sector

LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Peru's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.82% in October versus a year earlier, the government's INEI statistics agency said on Friday,landing below analysts' expectations and marking another consecutive month of economic contraction.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.60% fall.

Peru's agricultural sector was down 7.62% in October.

The country's fishing sector, however, was up 52% while the key mining and hydrocarbons industry, was up 3%. Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, Writing by Isabel Woodford)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.