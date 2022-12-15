US Markets

Peru's GDP expands 2.01% in October

Credit: REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

December 15, 2022 — 10:49 am EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

Adds comments from statistics agency

LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy expanded 2.01% in October compared with the year before, the government's INEI statistics agency said on Thursday, accelerating its pace of growth after a 1.66% year-on-year rise the previous month.

Growth in the month was fueled by "the favorable evolution of most economic sectors except for the manufacturing, telecommunications and financial" sectors, said INEI.

Peru's economy expanded by 2.81% between January and October.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.