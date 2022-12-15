Peru's GDP expands 2.01% in October

Adds comments from statistics agency

LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy expanded 2.01% in October compared with the year before, the government's INEI statistics agency said on Thursday, accelerating its pace of growth after a 1.66% year-on-year rise the previous month.

Growth in the month was fueled by "the favorable evolution of most economic sectors except for the manufacturing, telecommunications and financial" sectors, said INEI.

Peru's economy expanded by 2.81% between January and October.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.