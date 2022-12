LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy expanded 2.01% in October compared with the year before, the government said on Thursday, accelerating its growth pace after a 1.66% year-on-year rise in the previous month.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.