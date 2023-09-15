Peru's GDP down 1.29% in July, well below forecast

Adds details on slowdown

LIMA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Peru's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 1.29% in July from the same month last year, the government's INEI statistics agency said on Friday, landing well below analysts' expectations and marking the third consecutive month of economic contraction.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a median estimate of 0.20% growth.

The South American country's fishing sector was down 48% in July, due largely to low yields of fish used for indirect human consumption, like fish meal and fish oil.

The country's key mining and hydrocarbons industry, however, was up 11.38%, boosted by a 25% increase in molybdenum production and an 18% hike in copper output. Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer.

The data brings Peru's GDP cumulative growth in the 12 months through July to 0.48%.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Aida Pelaez Fernandez; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.