Peru's economy likely grew slightly less than 2.9% in 2022

LIMA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Peru's economy likely grew slightly less than 2.9% last year, a senior central bank official said on Friday, suggesting that the South American economy expanded less than previously forecast.

Adrian Armas, head of the bank's economic studies unit, added in a call that inflationary pressures have continued into January.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

