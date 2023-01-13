US Markets

Peru's economy likely grew slightly less than 2.9% in 2022

January 13, 2023

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters

LIMA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Peru's economy likely grew slightly less than 2.9% last year, a senior central bank official said on Friday, suggesting that the South American economy expanded less than previously forecast.

Adrian Armas, head of the bank's economic studies unit, added in a call that inflationary pressures have continued into January.

Reporting by Marco Aquino

