Peru's economy grows in November for first time since April

REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

January 15, 2024 — 10:40 am EST

Written by Marco Aquino and Isabel Woodford for Reuters ->

LIMA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Peru's GDP saw positive growth in November after six months in the red, the government said on Monday, beating analyst forecasts and bringing some hopethat the country could exit the technical recession it entered last year.

Peru's economy grew 0.29% in November compared to the year-ago period, according to the data from the INEI statistics agency.

An LSEG poll had forecast no change from the year prior.

The country's fishing sector was up nearly 61%, while the key mining and hydrocarbons industry grew 8%. Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer.

