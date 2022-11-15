US Markets

Peru's economy grows by 1.66% in September, slight dip from August

November 15, 2022 — 10:24 am EST

Written by Marco Aquino and Isabel Woodford for Reuters ->

LIMA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy expanded by 1.66% in September compared with the same month a year earlier, figures from the national statistics institute (INEI) showed on Tuesday, a slight dip from an increase of 1.68% in August.

INEI said growth in the world's No. 2 copper producer was driven by most sectors of the economy in September, pointing to gains in construction, transportation, hotels and restaurants, commerce, agriculture, power utilities and other services.

By contrast, mining, finance, telecommunications, manufacturing and fishing were among the sectors where activity slipped, it said.

The latest figures meant that during the first nine months of this year, the Peruvian economy expanded by 2.90%, the institute said.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino in Lima and Isabel Woodford in Mexico City; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

