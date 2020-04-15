Peru's economy grows 3.83% in Feb - govt

By Marco Aquino

LIMA, April 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy grew 3.83% year-on-year in February, its most robust performance in a year, the government said on Wednesday.

The state statistics agency INEI said in a statement that the local economy grew 3.4% in the first two months of the year and 2.38% in the 12 months to February.

INEI said growth was supported by a strong performance in all its key productive sectors as well as increased domestic demand in the form of retail spending and consumer loans and external demand for Peruvian agricultural exports, chemicals, metals and textiles.

Analysts previously told Reuters that the likely negative economic impact of the global coronavirus outbreak would only be reflected in the data after February.

Peru is the world's no. 2 producer of copper and zinc. Mining accounts for 60% of its exports.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

