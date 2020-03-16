Peru's economy grows 2.98% in January, beating expectations

Peru's economy grew 2.98% year-on-year in January, above market expectations, supported by an increase in public investment, the government said on Monday.

Analysts had estimated growth of 2.4% in the first month of the year, according to a Reuters poll.

The January data exceeded growth of 1.12% in December, and a 1.74% expansion compared with January last year.

The economic impact of the global coronavirus outbreak would likely not be reflected in the data until after February, according to analysts.

