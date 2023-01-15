US Markets

Peru's economy grows 1.68% year-on-year in November

January 15, 2023 — 10:59 am EST

LIMA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy expanded 1.68% in November compared with the same month a year before, the national statistics institute (INEI) said on Sunday, marking a slight slowdown from the year-on-year rise of 2.01% in October.

From January to November, the economy grew 2.70%, INEI said.

A central bank official last week said the Andean country's economy likely grew just under 2.9% last year, less than forecast, due in part to protests over the ousting in December of former leftist President Pedro Castillo.

