Peru's economy grew 2.16% in 2019, weakest result in a decade

LIMA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Peru's economy grew 2.16% in 2019, its weakest result in a decade, Peru's statistics agency said on Friday, weighed by stagnant mining output and slowing public investments in the Andean country.

The statistics agency said the economy grew 1.12% in December from a year earlier. A Reuters poll on Thursday had forecast growth of 1.1% for the month.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

