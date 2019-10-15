Peru's economy expands at fastest pace this year, up 3.39% in August y/y

Contributor
Marco Aquino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

Peru's economy grew 3.39% in August from the same month a year earlier, the highest rate this year, due mainly to healthy growth in the mining, oil and gas, and construction sectors, the state statistics agency Inei said on Tuesday.

LIMA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy grew 3.39% in August from the same month a year earlier, the highest rate this year, due mainly to healthy growth in the mining, oil and gas, and construction sectors, the state statistics agency Inei said on Tuesday.

The rate was slightly below analysts' estimates of 3.7% growth in a Reuters poll. The Peruvian economy grew 2.82% in the last 12 months through August, Inei said.

Peru is the world's No. 2 producer of copper, zinc and silver.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5544 6746;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More