Peru's Credicrop cuts 2023 loan forecast on El Nino weather risks

Adds detail from Credicorp, background on El Nino

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Credicorp BAP.LM, one of Peru's biggest financial holding companies, said on Friday it was lowering its structural loan portfolio growth forecasts to between 1% and 4% this year as it expects an economic hit from the El Nino weather phenomenon.

The South American lender had previously said its structural portfolio should grow some 6% to 10%. The cut was announced during a quarterlyearnings calla day after Credicorp posted a 23% profit jump for April to June, beating analyst forecasts.

The periodic El Nino phenomenon, which scientists say is compounded by climate change, lasts between months and years, warming the Pacific Ocean and fuelling tropical cyclones, floods and rainfall across the Americas and elsewhere.

Credicorp said it believed the country was far better prepared than in 2017, when according to government estimates El Nino stripped 1.5% off the country's economic growth and cost 2.9% of GDP in infrastructure losses.

The group expects weak to moderate effects from El Nino by next summer, adding it does not expect to cut investments it has planned over the period.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

