News & Insights

US Markets
BAP

Peru's Credicrop cuts 2023 loan forecast on El Nino weather risks

August 11, 2023 — 11:04 am EDT

Written by Sarah Morland and Marion Giraldo for Reuters ->

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Credicorp BAP.LM, one of Peru's biggest financial holding companies, said on Friday it was lowering its forecasts for structural loan portfolio growth this year to between 1% and 4% as it expects weaker economic conditions driven by the El Nino weather phenomenon.

The South American lender, which offers universal banking, microfinance, insurance, pensions and investment banking services, had previously said its structural portfolio should grow some 6% to 10%.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.