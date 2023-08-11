Peru's Credicrop cuts 2023 loan forecast on El Nino weather risks

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Credicorp BAP.LM, one of Peru's biggest financial holding companies, said on Friday it was lowering its forecasts for structural loan portfolio growth this year to between 1% and 4% as it expects weaker economic conditions driven by the El Nino weather phenomenon.

The South American lender, which offers universal banking, microfinance, insurance, pensions and investment banking services, had previously said its structural portfolio should grow some 6% to 10%.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.