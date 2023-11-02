Peru's Credicorp sees profit dip on growth in set-aside funds

Updates with additional information from release

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Credicorp, one of Peru's largest financial holding companies, posted a 6% drop in its third-quarter net profit on Thursday as funds set aside in case of uncollected loans grew in the period due to the country's recession and high inflation.

The South American lender, which offers universal banking, microfinance, insurance and pensions, saw its profits fall to 1.24 billion soles ($330.3 million) in the quarter, just under the 1.27 billion soles estimated by LSEG analysts.

Peru's economy, for years one of the fastest-growing in the region, entered a technical recession earlier this year, with officials now looking for measures to jumpstart growth.

The growth in funds set aside in case of bad loans, or so-called loan-loss provisions, rose 85% year-on-year at Credicorp, with units Banco de Credito del Peru (BCP) and MiBanco taking hits from the country's current economic slide.

Loan-loss provisions also rose for BCP's small-business loans on higher-risk, low-ticket customers.

Loans also inched up 1.2% overall from the year-ago quarter.

During the January-to-September period, Credicorp saw its cost of risk, an indicator of expected losses, rise to 2.5% while non-performing loans rose to 6% of its total portfolio.

"Peru's economic performance is significantly weaker than expected," the firm said in a release, adding that, coupled with the adverse effects from a moderate-to-strong El Nino climate phenomenon, led it to alter its outlook.

($1 = 3.7543 soles)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Marion Giraldo; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.