Peru's Credicorp sees 2024 return on equity growing to around 17%

February 09, 2024 — 08:44 am EST

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp expects its return on equity (ROE) to come up to around 17% in 2024, according to the outlook shared in a presentation to analysts on Friday, from the 15.8% recorded in 2023.

The firm also expects its total loan portfolio to grow from 3% to 5% in the year, from a 2.4% shrinkage last year.

