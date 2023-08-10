Peru's Credicorp posts profit up 23% on banking, insurance boost

Adds ROE, comments from statement

MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Credicorp, one of Peru's biggest financial holding companies, on Thursday posted a 22.6% year-on-year rise in its second-quarter net profit, pushed up by its banking and insurance divisions.

The South American lender, which offers universal banking, microfinance, insurance, pensions and investment banking services, recorded a net profit of 1.4 billion soles ($383 million).

Its return on average equity (ROAE) landed at 18.6% for the quarter, up over a percentage point from the same period last year.

The financial group flagged macro risks ahead including the El Niño weather phenomenon.

"The first half of the year was tougher than expected due to social and climate events which led GDP to stagnate in the first half of 2023," said Chief Executive Gianfranco Ferrari in a statement.

One of the region's fastest growing economies in recent years, Peru's economy has suffered from waves of protests that began after the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo late last year.

The country's central bank has also warned of economic risks from a "more intense" El Niño.

($1 = 3.6503 soles)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Isabel Woodford; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

