News & Insights

US Markets
BAP

Peru's Credicorp posts 18% rise in Q1 net profit on universal banking, insurance boost

May 05, 2023 — 11:45 pm EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Updates with additional detail on earnings, background

May 5 (Reuters) - Credicorp, one of Peru's biggest financial holding firms, on Friday posted an 18% year-on-year rise in its first-quarter net profit, propelled by strong results in its insurance business and improvement in its universal banking sector.

The South American lender, which also offers microfinance, pensions and investment banking services, recorded a net profit of 1.38 billion soles ($374.82 million), ahead of Refinitiv analysts' forecasts of 1.24 billion soles.

Its return on average equity (ROAE) rose to 18.7% for the quarter, up from 17.0% in the year-ago quarter.

"We achieved this result despite social unrest and severe climatic events in Peru, which negatively affected GDP growth," Chief Financial Officer Cesar Rios said in a statement.

One of the region's fastest growing economies in recent years, Peru's economy was stunted by nationwide protests that began in December following the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo, as well as a destructive cyclone last month.

($1 = 3.6924 soles)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.