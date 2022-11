Nov 3 (Reuters) - Credicorp, one of Peru's biggest financial holding companies, on Thursday posted a third-quarter net profit of 1.30 billion soles ($328.5 million), up 11.9% from a year earlier.

($1 = 3.9575 soles)

