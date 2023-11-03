News & Insights

Peru's Credicorp cuts 2023 ROE forecasts amid worse El Nino scenario, shares down

November 03, 2023 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by Isabel Woodford for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Credicorp BAP.LM, one of Peru's biggest financial holding companies, said on Friday it was lowering its Return on Equity (ROE) forecast for 2023 amid a worse-than-expected economic environment, and following a drop in third-quarter profits.

The South American lender revised its 2023 ROE forecast to around 15.5%, from a previous forecast of around 17.5%.

It also pushed up its 2023 cost of risk forecast to 2.6-2.9% from a previous forecast of 2.1%-2.5%.

It comes after the company on Thursday reported a 6% drop in third-quarter net profit.

It also follows the company worsening its forecast for the El Nino weather phenomenon to "moderate to strong," from a previous forecast of a "weak" cycle.

Shares in Peru's Credicorp were down over 5% on Friday morning.

