Peru's Credicorp announces management shakeup, plans for new bank in Chile

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Credicorp, BAP.LM, one of Peru's biggest financial holding companies, on Thursday announced a slate of top-level management changes, including the appointment of a new chief financial officer who is set to take up the role next July.

Alejandro Perez-Reyes is set to take over from outgoing CFO Cesar Rios, Credicorp said, while Rios will himself on July 1 become chief risk officer for both Credicorp and sister company BCP.

Credicorp said the changes, which follow the retirement of current chief risk officer Reynado Llosa, marked a "strategic move towards enhancing our corporate strength."

The company said its chief technology officer will now report directly to Credicorp's CEO, and established the new role of chief strategy officer, to be held by Michelle Labarth, a former Rothchild and Lehman Brothers director.

Separately, Credicorp also announced that it was seeking a license to set up a new banking entity in neighboring Chile.

The announcements come after Credicorp last month cut some financial forecasts for this year's earnings and warned of a "moderate to strong" El Nino weather phenomenon next summer.

The cyclical weather pattern, which warms the Pacific Ocean spurring extreme climate events across the region, is expected to hit the South American country's key fishing and agriculture sectors.

