LIMA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Copper production in Peru rose 2.5% year-on-year in September, the Andean country's energy and mines ministry said on Friday, reaching a monthly output of 235,178 metric tons. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Sarah Morland) ((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: PERU COPPER/ (URGENT)

