LIMA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Peru's congress voted on Wednesday to remove president Pedro Castillo in its impeachment trial.

Congress backed Castillo's removal with 101 votes in favour, six against and 10 abstentions.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.