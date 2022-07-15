Peru's Congress declines OAS summit over gender neutral bathroom rule

Adds comment about Luis Almagro OAS regional head

LIMA, July 15 (Reuters) - The Peruvian government on Friday said the country runs the risk of being unable to host the Organization of American States (OAS) annual General Assembly this year because of a congressional decision opposing gender neutral bathrooms.

Peru's Congress, controlled by socially conservative parties, rejected on Thursday the government's request to host the regional body's assembly in October over a requirement it offer gender neutral bathrooms at the event.

On Twitter, lawmaker Ernesto Bustamante, the head of Congress's foreign relations committee, said the OAS had "attempted to introduce ... gender ideology" into Peruvian law.

Peru, a deeply Catholic country, is among Latin America's most socially conservative nations, with years of infighting among lawmakers and activists over whether the state should recognize multiple gender identities or only biological sex.

Government offices in Peru do not normally offer gender neutral bathrooms.

The OAS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The theme for this year's Assembly is "Together against inequality and discrimination."

Foreign Minister Cesar Landa said on Twitter that Congress' decision "gravely affects Peru's international image" and asked that it reconsider its stance.

Luis Almagro, the head of the OAS regional bloc, said on Twitter he agreed with Landa's position, thanking him for the government's efforts. He said he "hoped" the summit could still be held in Peru.

The president of Congress, Maria del Carmen Alva, said she expects the Assembly will ultimately take place in Lima, but without the gender neutral bathroom requirement.

"I understand that implementing these bathrooms comes with costs ... for the government," she said.

The largest congressional bloc, Popular Force, led by former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, voted unanimously to reject the OAS Assembly. Fujimori has previously criticized the OAS over an electoral controversy.

Fujimori lost the 2021 election by just 0.2 percentage points and declined to concede for weeks, putting forward unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud.

At the time, Fujimori allies traveled to Washington to request that the OAS carry out an audit of the results. The OAS, however, declined their request.

