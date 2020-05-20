Peru's confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 - health ministry

LIMA, May 20 (Reuters) - Peru's number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 100,000, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday.

There are 104,020 confirmed cases in the South American country, which has been under nationwide lockdown since March, and the death toll rose to 3,024, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler)

