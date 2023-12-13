News & Insights

US Markets

Peru's central bank: inflation may hit target sooner than expected

Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

December 13, 2023 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

Adds new forecast, inflation data

LIMA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Peru's inflation rate could converge to the central bank's target sooner than expected, the head of the bank said on Wednesday, arguing that the rate of rising prices in the Andean nation is now under control.

"We expect it to return to the (target) range, if not in December, in the first quarter or in April next year," central bank head Julio Velarde said, hinting at an earlier-than expected easing of inflation.

The central bank had previously said inflation would converge to target in April.

Peru's annual inflation rate slowed to 3.64% in November, bringing the rate or rising consumer prices closer to the central bank's target range of between 1% to 3%.

The bank will announce on Thursday any changes to its benchmark interest rate after cutting it to 7% last month.

"The important thing is that we have raised the interest rate much less than the rest of the region and we are getting inflation to return faster (to the target) than the other countries," said Velarde.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.