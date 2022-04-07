Peru's central bank sets benchmark interest rate at 4.5%

LIMA, April 7 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 4.5% from 4.0%, the monetary authority said on Thursday, marking its ninth consecutive rate hike as the South American country faces stubborn inflation above the bank's annual target range.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler)

