Peru's central bank sets benchmark interest rate at 4.5%
LIMA, April 7 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 4.5% from 4.0%, the monetary authority said on Thursday, marking its ninth consecutive rate hike as the South American country faces stubborn inflation above the bank's annual target range.
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler)
((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.