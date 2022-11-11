Peru's central bank sees sharper drop in inflation starting in March

LIMA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Inflation in Peru, which has been slowing since July, is expected to begin trending even lower starting in March, Adrian Armas, the Peruvian central bank's head of economic research, said on Friday.

Annual inflation hit 8.28% in October, after reaching a peak of 8.81% in June, due to a sharp increase in international food and energy prices.

Peru's central bank on Thursday hiked its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25%, the 16th consecutive increase, and said it expects inflation to come down to its target band of between 1% and 3% by the second half of 2023.

Armas said higher international food and energy prices are still feeding into the economy and their impact will be felt some more months.

"We expected that from March next year a clearer trend in the reduction of the inflation rate will be seen," Armas said during a conference call.

Armas said new adjustments to the benchmark interest rate will depend on the evolution of inflation.

Armas noted that Peru's sol PEN=PEN=PE is one of the few currencies that has gained ground against the U.S. dollar this year, helping to "partially lessen the strong impact from international food and energy prices."

Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, posted annual inflation of 6.43% in 2021, its highest rate in 13 years.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Cynthia Osterman)

((carolina.pulice@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.