Peru's central bank raises interest rate to 2.5% from 2%

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Marco Aquino Reuters
Peru's central bank on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.5 percentage point to 2.5%, the central bank said, its fifth rate hike in a row as persistent inflation spreads throughout the Andean nation and much of the world.

In a note, the central bank said it still expects inflation to normalize to between 1% and 3% in the second half of 2022. Inflation in Peru over the past twelve months stands at 5.66%.

