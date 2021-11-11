US Markets

Peru's central bank raises interest rate to 2% from 1.5%

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

LIMA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank raised its benchmark interest to 2% from 1.5% on Thursday, its fourth hike in a row as persistent inflation spreads through much of the world, including the world's No. 2 copper producer.

Earlier on Thursday, Mexico and Uruguay also raised interest rates.

